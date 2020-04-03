|
Melvin Ray Owens
Knoxville - Melvin Ray Owens - age 83 of Knoxville, formerly of Lenoir City, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Lenoir City and Teamsters Local #519 in Knoxville. Melvin served in the United States Air Force and was a retired minister and truck driver. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Lively Owens; daughter, Thelma Fry; grandson, William Fry; parents, Willard A. Owens and Lora Owens Scarbrough; siblings: Richard Leroy Owens, Johnnie Owens Lomax, Betty Owens Vann, Mary Owens East, and James Owens. He is survived by his children: Ruby, Janie, Delilah, Connie and Allan; 3 grandchildren: David April and Richard; 6 great grandchildren; brother, Troy; brother-in-law, Leon Lively; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Private family services will be held and interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
