Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Yarbrough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Yarbrough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Yarbrough Obituary
Melvin Yarbrough

Knoxville - Melvin Yarbrough, age 71, transitioned peacefully on September 4, 2019 at his residence.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:30-5:00 PM at Unity Mortuary, with the Celebration of Life Service to follow with Pastor Joseph Smith officiating.

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Mr. Yarbrough's guestbook can be signed online at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now