|
|
Melvin Yarbrough
Knoxville - Melvin Yarbrough, age 71, transitioned peacefully on September 4, 2019 at his residence.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:30-5:00 PM at Unity Mortuary, with the Celebration of Life Service to follow with Pastor Joseph Smith officiating.
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Mr. Yarbrough's guestbook can be signed online at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019