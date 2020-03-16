|
Meredith Smith
Philadelphia - Meredith Smith - age 93, of Philadelphia passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Life Care Center in Cleveland. Meredith was a member of Riverview Baptist Church. He retired from Union Carbide after several years of service. Following retirement, Meredith enjoyed spending time farming. He loved God, he loved his family, and he loved life. Meredith is preceded in death by his parents, John and Dora (Collier) Smith; wife, Ruth Elizabeth (Brown) Smith; daughter, Darlene Smith; grandson, Gregory Wass; great granddaughter, Dezerea Scott; three brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his devoted children, sons and daughter-in-law, Larry and Carolyn Smith, Knoxville; Randy Smith, Philadelphia; daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Sandy Parker, Cleveland; ten grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Services to honor and remember Meredith will be 7 PM Tuesday, March 17th in the McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Gene Farmer officiating. Interment 11 AM Wednesday in the Reed Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Tuesday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals 7 Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
