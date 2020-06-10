Merle Clayton
Jefferson City - Merle T. Clayton - age 85 of Jefferson City passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Merle was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. A lifelong entrepreneur and a hard worker. He founded Clayton's Furniture in Knoxville, TN in 1964. Also, he was the owner and operator of Merle's Motors in Knoxville, TN since 1995. He never met a stranger, and had a wonderful sense of humor, was quick witted, and always made everyone laugh. He helped so many people, especially the needy. He truly had a heart of Gold and will be missed by many. Preceded in death by parents, William "Billy" Maybelle Clayton; sisters, Bleka (Bill) Lingerfelt, Trula (Don) Beals; daughter-in-law, Donna Clayton; brother, William "Bud" Clayton and wives, Ruth and Bernice; brother, Howard (Anna) Clayton; and father-in-law, Bruce Hobby. Survived by loving wife, Rhonda Clayton; children, Scott (Lora) Clayton, Sharon (James) Rosenbaum, Greg (Windy) Clayton, Tara (special friend, Billy Ray) Clayton, and Tyler Comer; mothers-in-law, Natomia Hobby and Joyce Hobby; grandchildren, Jeremy Oglesby, Christopher (Brittany) Clayton, Katelyn (Nathaniel) Greer, Alyssa Clayton, Justin Clem, Evan Patterson, Chloe Patterson; great grandchildren, Emmett Clayton and Everett Clayton; several special nieces and nephews; and last, not least-his beloved dog, Bentley. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Sonny Strange officiating. Live-streaming of the funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.