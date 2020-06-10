Merle Clayton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Merle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merle Clayton

Jefferson City - Merle T. Clayton - age 85 of Jefferson City passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Merle was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. A lifelong entrepreneur and a hard worker. He founded Clayton's Furniture in Knoxville, TN in 1964. Also, he was the owner and operator of Merle's Motors in Knoxville, TN since 1995. He never met a stranger, and had a wonderful sense of humor, was quick witted, and always made everyone laugh. He helped so many people, especially the needy. He truly had a heart of Gold and will be missed by many. Preceded in death by parents, William "Billy" Maybelle Clayton; sisters, Bleka (Bill) Lingerfelt, Trula (Don) Beals; daughter-in-law, Donna Clayton; brother, William "Bud" Clayton and wives, Ruth and Bernice; brother, Howard (Anna) Clayton; and father-in-law, Bruce Hobby. Survived by loving wife, Rhonda Clayton; children, Scott (Lora) Clayton, Sharon (James) Rosenbaum, Greg (Windy) Clayton, Tara (special friend, Billy Ray) Clayton, and Tyler Comer; mothers-in-law, Natomia Hobby and Joyce Hobby; grandchildren, Jeremy Oglesby, Christopher (Brittany) Clayton, Katelyn (Nathaniel) Greer, Alyssa Clayton, Justin Clem, Evan Patterson, Chloe Patterson; great grandchildren, Emmett Clayton and Everett Clayton; several special nieces and nephews; and last, not least-his beloved dog, Bentley. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Sonny Strange officiating. Live-streaming of the funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Interment
10:45 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved