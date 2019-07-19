|
Merlin Johnson
Knoxville - Merlin Rose Johnson, age 82, of Andersonville, formerly of Knoxville, passed away July 17, 2019. She enjoyed her career in nursing at Ft. Sanders Regional Hospital and attending gospel singings. She was a wonderful cook, and spent much time in the kitchen preparing meals. She was preceded in death by her father Ed Miller and husband Virgil Johnson. Survivors: mother Ruby Mae Miller, sons; Tony and wife Teri Johnson of Andersonville and Terry Johnson of Knoxville, daughter; Tammy and husband Phil Kirby of Andersonville, grandchildren; Melanie and husband Garrett McDaniel, Kimberly and husband Levi Queener, Eric and Megan Johnson (all of Andersonville), great grandsons; Brooks and Palmer Queener and expected great granddaughter Kirby Mae McDaniel. The family would like to extend special thanks to the caring staff and friends at Norris Health and Rehab. Family and friends will meet at Sherwood Cemetery at 8:45 am Saturday, July 20, 2019 for a graveside service at 9 am. Rev. James Dunn officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday July 19, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A service will follow at 7:00 pm. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 19 to July 20, 2019