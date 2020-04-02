|
Merrill Sugg Carter
Merrill Sugg Carter, 82, died from chronic illness on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Knoxville, TN, in the company of his loving daughters. Sugg was born on November 9, 1937, in Nashville, TN, as the second of three children to Merrill and Dolly Sugg Carter. He graduated from Hillsboro High School in Nashville and attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he studied forestry and English literature. He served in the Army reserve and held various supervisory positions at UTK Library for 35 years until retirement.
Beloved father, friend, scholar, historian, and humanitarian, Sugg leaves countless family members and friends in Newport and Knoxville. He was a published writer and poet, and his writings explored the interplay between human experience, nature, and spirituality. Sugg had a deep reverence for humanity, animals, and the beauty of nature, and introduced many friends to the Great Smoky Mountains. For years, he regularly donated to UTK and, after the 9/11 attacks, to Plan International for children in developing countries. He passionately valued women's strengths and was an avid fan of Coach Pat Summit and the Lady Vols basketball team. Sugg was known for his collection of natural objects, including animal bones, gourds, seashells, and botanical specimens, and he valued unique arts and crafts. He also loved guns, trains, bluegrass and classical music, and literature. He was a member of the Newport Theater Guild and volunteered for Newport Friends of the Library.
Sugg is survived by his sister, Jane Kern, his daughters, Melinda Carter, MD, PhD, Sharon Carter, and Kirsten Carter, granddaughters, Ada and Freya Falls, great grandson, Liam Falls, three stepchildren, Noah and Lamar Jones and Gretta Jones Carr, numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Evie. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife and mother of his children, Charlta Blair Carter, his wife, Camille Jones Carter, and his younger sister, Margaret Zieman. His cremation is being handled by Berry Funeral Home, and his remains will be donated to the Bass Donated Skeletal Collection in the UTK Department of Anthropology for research, as per his request. He will join his wife, Camille, who donated her body in 2005. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Carter Family encourages everyone to consider organ and/or body donation for the advancement of knowledge. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Plan International.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020