Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Merrill Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merrill Sugg Carter


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merrill Sugg Carter Obituary
Merrill Sugg Carter

Merrill Sugg Carter, 82, died from chronic illness on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Knoxville, TN, in the company of his loving daughters. Sugg was born on November 9, 1937, in Nashville, TN, as the second of three children to Merrill and Dolly Sugg Carter. He graduated from Hillsboro High School in Nashville and attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he studied forestry and English literature. He served in the Army reserve and held various supervisory positions at UTK Library for 35 years until retirement.

Beloved father, friend, scholar, historian, and humanitarian, Sugg leaves countless family members and friends in Newport and Knoxville. He was a published writer and poet, and his writings explored the interplay between human experience, nature, and spirituality. Sugg had a deep reverence for humanity, animals, and the beauty of nature, and introduced many friends to the Great Smoky Mountains. For years, he regularly donated to UTK and, after the 9/11 attacks, to Plan International for children in developing countries. He passionately valued women's strengths and was an avid fan of Coach Pat Summit and the Lady Vols basketball team. Sugg was known for his collection of natural objects, including animal bones, gourds, seashells, and botanical specimens, and he valued unique arts and crafts. He also loved guns, trains, bluegrass and classical music, and literature. He was a member of the Newport Theater Guild and volunteered for Newport Friends of the Library.

Sugg is survived by his sister, Jane Kern, his daughters, Melinda Carter, MD, PhD, Sharon Carter, and Kirsten Carter, granddaughters, Ada and Freya Falls, great grandson, Liam Falls, three stepchildren, Noah and Lamar Jones and Gretta Jones Carr, numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Evie. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife and mother of his children, Charlta Blair Carter, his wife, Camille Jones Carter, and his younger sister, Margaret Zieman. His cremation is being handled by Berry Funeral Home, and his remains will be donated to the Bass Donated Skeletal Collection in the UTK Department of Anthropology for research, as per his request. He will join his wife, Camille, who donated her body in 2005. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Carter Family encourages everyone to consider organ and/or body donation for the advancement of knowledge. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Plan International.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merrill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -