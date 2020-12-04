Merrill W. CraigKnoxville - Merrill W. Craig age 92 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Merrill is now reunited with his loving wife of 66 years, Joann. He grew up in a small farming community in Indiana. Merrill was a man of God and an incredible craftsman with an eye for detail. He was a member of the Parkwest Church of God. Merrill is survived by children, David (Ellen) Craig, Vada (Bill) Stallworth, Paul (Peggy) Craig, Mark (Jane Ann) Craig, Robert (Anita) Craig; 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Family will have a funeral service on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 1:00pm at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN which will also be livestreamed on the Berry Highland West Facebook page. Visitation will follow until 3:30pm. Family and friends will gather at 2:45pm on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 3:00pm for a brief Graveside Service.