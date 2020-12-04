1/1
Merrill W. Craig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Merrill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merrill W. Craig

Knoxville - Merrill W. Craig age 92 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Merrill is now reunited with his loving wife of 66 years, Joann. He grew up in a small farming community in Indiana. Merrill was a man of God and an incredible craftsman with an eye for detail. He was a member of the Parkwest Church of God. Merrill is survived by children, David (Ellen) Craig, Vada (Bill) Stallworth, Paul (Peggy) Craig, Mark (Jane Ann) Craig, Robert (Anita) Craig; 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Family will have a funeral service on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 1:00pm at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN which will also be livestreamed on the Berry Highland West Facebook page. Visitation will follow until 3:30pm. Family and friends will gather at 2:45pm on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 3:00pm for a brief Graveside Service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
Berry Highland West
Send Flowers
DEC
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Berry Highland West
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
8656939547
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Highland West

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved