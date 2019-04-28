|
Merry Joy Watts
Knoxville, TN
Merry Joy Watts, born November 2nd 1948 in Vivian, Louisiana, passed from this world peacefully surrounded by loved ones on April 26th, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father Joy Christine and Benjamin Franklin Frazier, her siblings Edwin, Clifford, Benjamin Jr., Shirley, Sonya, Bonnie, Eula Ann, and Ramona Frazier. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 35 years Allyn Charles Watts.
A devoted and loving mother and wife, Merry is survived by her son Jamie Vincent Watts, daughter Allyson Christine Anderson, Son-in-law Joshua Reese Anderson, and grandchildren Charley and Aurora Watts, and Logan and William Anderson. She is greatly loved and will be dearly missed by many.
For information regarding memorial services please
contact Berry Funeral Home on Chapman Highway in Knoxville Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Red Cross.
