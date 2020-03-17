Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
9:15 AM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Knoxville - Michael A. Martin, age 59, passed away March 13, 2020. He is survived by wife Tracy Martin, children Amanda, Ben, and Adam Martin, 8 grandchildren, siblings Brenda Lajaski (Chicago), Dean and Sabrina Martin, Linda Merritt, David Martin, Susan and Carl Daugherty (all of Knoxville). Family and friends will meet 9:15am Thursday, March 19, 2020, at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery for a 9:30am graveside service. Military honors will be provided by Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
