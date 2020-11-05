1/
Michael A. Svedberg
Michael A. Svedberg

Michael A. Svedberg, age 61, of Loudon formerly of Maryville, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Tennova Medical Center Knoxville Veteran of U.S. Army. He was of the Catholic Faith. He enjoyed playing guitar and watching football, especially the Minnesota Vikings, but the most important thing was time he spent with family and friends whom he loved very much.

Myke is survived by his loving and devoted wife: Donna; mother and father: Donna and Barry Shafer; brother: Ron; sons: Travis (Maryville) and Tyler (Michigan); daughters: Krissie and Jason Bringedahl (Michigan), Staci Hughes and Johnathon Gibson (Loudon); grandchildren: Drake, Zach, Hailey, Brayden, Mikayla, Ryker, Ayden, Chris and Kyler; mother-in-law: Barbara Shaffer and Ralph Bostic; sisters and brothers-in-law: Debra Robinett, Tonya and David Shoemaker, Alan and Stephanie Buckner, Jerry Buckner and Nikki Johnson, Mitchell Buckner; several nieces and nephew, whom he was very proud of and adored pets: Nerdy and Ralf.

Preceded in death by his biological father: Rod Svedberg.

The family will receive friends and family at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. with the service to follow in Kyker's Chapel at 1 p.m. A graveside service, with full military honors, will follow at in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
NOV
10
Service
01:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
Memories & Condolences
November 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
