Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Home
Harriman, TN
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Frost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Aaron Frost


1980 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Aaron Frost Obituary
Michael Aaron Frost

Knoxville - Michael Aaron Frost age 39 of Knoxville passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Michael is a U.S Army Veteran, serving three tours in Iraq. He was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church and loved to DJ. Michael is preceded in death by Grandparents J. Roy and June Frost. Survived by: Mother Kathy Lavigueur; Children Dezm'n Davidson, Gavin Frost, Piper Frost, Liam Frost, Luca Frost; Brother Cody Lavigueur; Aunts: Debbie Brown and husband Marshall, Freda Evans and husband Michael; Uncle Mike Frost and wife Diane. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, TN. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Matt Edwards officiating. Burial on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2p.m. at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Frost Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -