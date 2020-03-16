|
|
Michael Aaron Frost
Knoxville - Michael Aaron Frost age 39 of Knoxville passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Michael is a U.S Army Veteran, serving three tours in Iraq. He was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church and loved to DJ. Michael is preceded in death by Grandparents J. Roy and June Frost. Survived by: Mother Kathy Lavigueur; Children Dezm'n Davidson, Gavin Frost, Piper Frost, Liam Frost, Luca Frost; Brother Cody Lavigueur; Aunts: Debbie Brown and husband Marshall, Freda Evans and husband Michael; Uncle Mike Frost and wife Diane. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, TN. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Matt Edwards officiating. Burial on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2p.m. at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Frost Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020