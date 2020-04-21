Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Michael Allen (Mike) Gilbert


1952 - 2020
Michael Allen (Mike) Gilbert Obituary
Michael (Mike) Allen Gilbert

Seymour - Michael (Mike) Allen Gilbert, age 67 of Seymour, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born on May 7, 1952 in Knoxville, TN. Mike loved his family very much. His son, daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Buford L. and Betty J. Gilbert; and father and mother-in-law, August Lee and Nancy J. Valentine.

His survivors include: loving wife of 49 years, Darlene Gilbert; son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Christy Gilbert; grandchildren, Mason, Aubrey Jane, and Reed; sisters, Tina Griffin (Bill- like a brother to him) and Trina Gilbert-May (Barbara); sister-in-law, Sheri Haynes (William); brother-in-law, Albert Valentine (Kathy); nieces, Chelsea Sessor (Chase), Blair Eckin (Leann), and Amy Rooks (Joi) and their children, Carreigh and Rooney; nephews, Logan Haynes (who was like a son) and wife Katrisha and their twin girls, Hattie and Olive, Tyler Haynes (Chrisanne) and their children, Brennen and Alice, Dennis Davis, and Brad Colquitt (Tosha) and his daughter, Tabitha; and aunts, Shirley Miller and Betty Tarwater. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews that he was very close to and will be missed by so many family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sevierville Little League Football Association, P.O. Box 6087, Sevierville, TN 37864, or .

A private graveside service will be held at Shiloh Cemetery with Rev. Floyd Powell officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
