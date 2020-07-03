1/1
Michael Andrew Abel
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Andrew Abel

Knoxville - Michael Andrew Abel, age 41, was born in Memphis on September 8, 1978, and met Jesus on June 30, 2020. Michael is survived by his wife of 23 years, Marisa Peek Abel; children, Jason, Jacob and Makaylia; parents, Stanley and Brenda Abel; in-laws, Phil and Linda Peek; brother, Mark (Amanda) Abel; sister, Shara (John) Thede; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; special honorary son, Richard Villio-Hilty; and other special children, friends and co-workers too numerous to mention. Family will receive friends 2-3:45pm Sunday at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel, 9020 Middlebrook Pike. A service to celebrate Michael's life will follow at 4pm led by Phil Peek and Michael's children. Burial will be 10am on Monday at Piney Grove Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason and Jacob Abel, Brenton Myers, Richard Villio-Hilty, Mark Abel and Shaun Jameson. Several young nieces and nephews will be honorary Jr. Pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to a fund that has been set up at Pinnacle Bank for the family, c/o Marisa Abel.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
02:00 - 03:45 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
Send Flowers
JUL
5
Service
04:00 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Burial
10:00 AM
Piney Grove Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved