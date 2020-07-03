Michael Andrew AbelKnoxville - Michael Andrew Abel, age 41, was born in Memphis on September 8, 1978, and met Jesus on June 30, 2020. Michael is survived by his wife of 23 years, Marisa Peek Abel; children, Jason, Jacob and Makaylia; parents, Stanley and Brenda Abel; in-laws, Phil and Linda Peek; brother, Mark (Amanda) Abel; sister, Shara (John) Thede; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; special honorary son, Richard Villio-Hilty; and other special children, friends and co-workers too numerous to mention. Family will receive friends 2-3:45pm Sunday at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel, 9020 Middlebrook Pike. A service to celebrate Michael's life will follow at 4pm led by Phil Peek and Michael's children. Burial will be 10am on Monday at Piney Grove Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason and Jacob Abel, Brenton Myers, Richard Villio-Hilty, Mark Abel and Shaun Jameson. Several young nieces and nephews will be honorary Jr. Pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to a fund that has been set up at Pinnacle Bank for the family, c/o Marisa Abel.