Michael Bedwell
1947 - 2020
Michael Bedwell

Knoxville - Michael O. Bedwell, age 73 of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 21, 2020.

Michael was born in Chattanooga, TN on March 1, 1947. He graduated from Brainerd High School in 1965. He went on to study for his BS in Electrical Engineering, and graduated from Auburn University in 1969, then finished his education at the University of Tennessee in 1977 with a Masters and PhD. Mike retired in 2017 as the Senior Development Engineer at Ametek.

He was the picture of a family man! He and his wife met when they were 12, and have been lifelong buddies ever since. He loved his family fiercely, with unconditional, sacrificial love. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren. He was humble and kind, and always a listening ear. He was our protector, our rock, and such a good example of Jesus. Our hearts ache, but we know that he is with his Savior and Redeemer who makes all things new.

He leaves behind his adoring wife of 52 years, Sharon Bedwell; his son, Kenneth (and Amy) Bedwell, his daughter, Karen (and Steve) Stone. He also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Zachary, Aubrey, Ryan, Miles, Jack, Parker, and Sloane; his sister, Jan (and Bill) Henry, and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father and mother, Ray and Dorothy Bedwell.

Funeral Arrangements:

Receiving of Friends will be held at Click Funeral Home in Farragut, on Tuesday, November 24th, 4-6pm with a funeral service immediately following. Graveside service will be on Wednesday, November 25th, at 10am, at Pleasant Forest Cemetery in Farragut.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSA Coalition:

https://support.multiplesystematrophy.org/give/310191/#!/donation/checkout

The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition Inc. 7918 Jones Branch Drive #300

McLean, VA 22102






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
