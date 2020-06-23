Michael Black
Michael Black

Sweetwater - Michael Owen Black, age 48, of Sweetwater, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born on April 28, 1972. He was a loving son, father, uncle, nephew and friend. A devoted employee of Cleary Construction, Inc. in Tompkinsville, KY. He had a love for the Florida Gators and Dallas Cowboys. Survivors, Mother, Teresa Black, Madisonville, Children, Jordan Black, Loudon, Isiah Black, Sweetwater, Kaiden Black and Cyron Black, both of Madisonville, Sylas Black, Tellico Plains, Brother, Robert (Betty) Black, Lehigh, Florida, a host of aunts, uncles, 9 nieces and nephews, 17 great-nieces & great-nephews, a lifelong "brother in a co-worker", Tony (Possum) Meditz. Preceded in death by father, Ronnie Black, brother, Timothy Latham, grandparents, Hugh & Helena Latham and Bill & Fannie Black. Funeral 2 P.M. Wednesday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Ivey Smith, Rev. Pamela Scruggs and Rebekah Latham officiating. Interment Park City Cemetery. Family will receive friends 12-2 P.M. Wednesday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
