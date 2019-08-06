Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Lenoir City - Michael C. Johnson - age 60 of Lenoir City, TN formerly of St. Joseph, Michigan passed away at 12:05 p.m. on August 4, 2019. He was a member of Silver Ridge Baptist Church. Mike enjoyed camping, swimming, hiking and his job at LHP. He loved to eat Tootsie Rolls, M & M's, anything chocolate, Cruze's ice cream, pizza and Mexican food. He liked helping those who were less fortunate. Mike loved his family and was a good father to his boys. He was very passionate about transplants and the gift of life. Even in death he was able to donate his corneas and was able to give the gift of sight to someone along with his wish to see a sunrise and sunset through someone else's eyes. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Susan Godke Johnson; stillborn daughter, Heather; mother, Thelma Lois Jones Johnson and father, Robert Johnson. Mike is survived by his wife of 19 years, Deborah Koslowski Johnson; son, Chris Johnson; stepson, Chris McKinney; sister, Barb Strlekar; brother, Greg Johnson; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Scot Wells officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Wednesday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Centers of America, 600 Celebrate Life Pkwy., Newnan, GA 30265 in memory of Michael C. Johnson. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
