|
|
Michael Charles Crowder
Powell, TN
Michael Crowder, age 61 of Powell, passed away on May 19, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and owned AAA Garage Doors for over 20 years.
He is preceded in death by mother Darlene Crowder and mother-in-law Mary Ray.
He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife of 40 years Tammy Crowder; sons Michael R. Crowder (Kayla Bloomer) and Christopher Crowder (Holli Finchum); grandson Reed Crowder; sister Joan Bumgarner (Ben) ; sister-in-law Carolyn Cummings (Phillip); brothers-in-law Terry Ray (Cathy), David Ray (Clydette) and Steve Ray (Nancy); special friends Ronnie and Cristy McMillian; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel on Thursday, May 23rd from 5:00pm-7:00pm with a service to follow. Family and friends will gather at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Highway, on Friday, May 24th at 11:15am for a 11:30 interment. Online condolences may be expressed at
www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 22, 2019