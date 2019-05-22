Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Service
Following Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Interment
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
2200 E. Governor John Sevier Highway
Michael Crowder, age 61 of Powell, passed away on May 19, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and owned AAA Garage Doors for over 20 years.

He is preceded in death by mother Darlene Crowder and mother-in-law Mary Ray.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife of 40 years Tammy Crowder; sons Michael R. Crowder (Kayla Bloomer) and Christopher Crowder (Holli Finchum); grandson Reed Crowder; sister Joan Bumgarner (Ben) ; sister-in-law Carolyn Cummings (Phillip); brothers-in-law Terry Ray (Cathy), David Ray (Clydette) and Steve Ray (Nancy); special friends Ronnie and Cristy McMillian; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel on Thursday, May 23rd from 5:00pm-7:00pm with a service to follow. Family and friends will gather at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Highway, on Friday, May 24th at 11:15am for a 11:30 interment. Online condolences may be expressed at

www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 22, 2019
