Michael Colavecchio
Nashville - Michael Colavecchio, age 63, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on November 12, 2020. He was a well-respected attorney practicing in Nashville. He graduated from the University of Tennessee and Nashville School of Law. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph Colavecchio. He is survived by his son Chris (Aya) Colavecchio and his daughter Christina (Bryce) Conn; his grandchildren Nina, Lucas, Nora and Lincoln; his mother, Elizabeth Colavecchio; and his brothers David Colavecchio and Mark Colavecchio. His visitation will be on Saturday, November 21, from 4-6pm, at Life Church Nashville 215 Broadmoor Dr. Nashville, TN 37207. Social distancing guidelines must be followed and masks must be worn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105