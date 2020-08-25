1/
Michael "Mike" Cummings
Knoxville - Michael "Mike" Cummings, age 59 of Knoxville, went home to be with his Lord on August 23, 2020. He was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church. Mike was a loving husband, father and Papaw. He worked 30 plus years for Petro Services in Maryville. Preceded in death by grandparents, Jack and Julia Cummings; father, Lionel Cummings. Survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sunday Cummings; daughters, Alisha Cummings, Candice Cummings, and Sarah Curran; grandchildren, Zachary, Michael, Kynslie, Sydnie, Maggie, Tyson, Will, Madalyn, Emmi, Caleb, and Andi; mother, Dorothy Cummings; step mother, Brenda Cummings; brother, Buster ( Darline) Cummings; sisters, Kay Wynn and Donna Watson; uncle and aunt, Joe and Caroline Cummings; nieces, Molly and Emily Hembree and many more nieces and nephews; special friend, Sid Lester. A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Baptist Church on Monday at 7:00 pm Rev. David Stooksbury officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Benevolence Fund Trinity Baptist Church. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29, 2020.
August 25, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
