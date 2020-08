Michael "Mike" CummingsKnoxville - Michael "Mike" Cummings, age 59 of Knoxville, went home to be with his Lord on August 23, 2020. He was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church. Mike was a loving husband, father and Papaw. He worked 30 plus years for Petro Services in Maryville. Preceded in death by grandparents, Jack and Julia Cummings; father, Lionel Cummings. Survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sunday Cummings; daughters, Alisha Cummings, Candice Cummings, and Sarah Curran; grandchildren, Zachary, Michael, Kynslie, Sydnie, Maggie, Tyson, Will, Madalyn, Emmi, Caleb, and Andi; mother, Dorothy Cummings; step mother, Brenda Cummings; brother, Buster ( Darline) Cummings; sisters, Kay Wynn and Donna Watson; uncle and aunt, Joe and Caroline Cummings; nieces, Molly and Emily Hembree and many more nieces and nephews; special friend, Sid Lester. A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Baptist Church on Monday at 7:00 pm Rev. David Stooksbury officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Benevolence Fund Trinity Baptist Church. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com Weaver Funeral Home5815 Western Ave.Knoxville, TN 37921