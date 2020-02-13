Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Cemetery
Michael David Compton

Michael David Compton Obituary
Michael David Compton

Knoxville - Michael Compton passed away on February 12, 2020, after what he dubbed "a good ride." If Mike had written his own obituary, it would have likely reported that he had "gone toes up." He was a devoted father to his two daughters and sons-in-law, the proudest of papaws to his two grandsons, fiercely loyal brother, and the cool uncle to several nephews and nieces. Mike's career in stage design took him all over the country and the world, from Vegas shows to Miss Universe pageants. His talents eventually led him to Dixie Stampede, where he gained an extended family. Mike's work ethic and sense of humor were second to none, but his kindness and generosity toward others will be his legacy. He was a mentor to many and a friend to all. A true optimist and one-liner artist, he often quipped "it'll take more than that to ruin my day" and "it's only money." Mike was born in Knoxville and lived his final days with his oldest daughter, Laura, who he finally forgave for skipping school in the 10th grade.

Family and friends will gather at Mt. Olive Cemetery on February 16, 2020 for a 2:00 PM graveside service. A celebration of life and a Coors Light toast will follow at a later date. Online condolences can be made to the family at Berryfuneralhome.com.

Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920

(865)577-6666
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
