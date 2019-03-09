Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
For more information about
Michael Hunter
Michael David "Mike" Hunter

Michael David "Mike" Hunter Obituary
Michael David "Mike" Hunter

Knoxville, TN

Michael David "Mike" Hunter, age 61, of South Knoxville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Mike was a

member of the last graduating class (1976) of Young High School. He was employed by Flex-n-Gate in Rockford and his family is so grateful for how they took care of him over the years. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Wanda Hunter. He is survived by his siblings, Brenda (David) Mynatt and Dennis (Renea) Hunter; nieces, Lisa Stinnett (Justin), Sarah and Rebecca Hunter; nephew, Kevin Mynatt; and great-niece and nephew, Hunter and Savannah Stinnett. Family will receive friends Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, with the funeral service to follow at 8:00 pm. Family and friends will meet at Woodlawn Cemetery Monday, March 11, 2019 for an 11:00 am interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dogwood Arts Trails and Gardens at dogwoodarts.com. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
