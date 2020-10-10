1/
Michael Dean Shaver
Michael Dean Shaver

Seymour, TN - Michael Dean Shaver, age 75 of Seymour, TN passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. He was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. Michael was retired from Delta Airlines after 32+ years of employment. Sports were among some of Michael's favorite hobbies. He was a great golf player and his accomplishments included two holes in one, one being at hole #13 at Pine Lakes and the second being at hole #7 at Millstone. Michael also trained ASA softball umpires and spent 20+ years serving Atlanta ASA softball. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Herman Shaver and Gladys Lou Dutton Shaver.

His survivors include: wife of 51 years, Rebecca "Becky" Maynard Shaver; son, Bryan C. Shaver and wife Rachel; grandchildren, Cole, Maci, Logan, Gavyn, Kyndal and Maddox.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made in memory of Michael Shaver to Seymour Volunteer Fire Department 101 Ford Hill Lane, Seymour, TN 37865.

The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Monday at Atchley Funeral Home Seymour. Family and friends will meet 1 PM Tuesday for graveside services and interment at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Sutherland Avenue. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour (577-2807) 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
OCT
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
