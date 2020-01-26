Services
Michael Douglas "Rosie" Rosenbalm

Maryville - Michael Douglas "Rosie" Rosenbalm, age 66 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Asbury Place. He was an electrician at Alcoa for over 40 years. He was an avid hobbyist, ham radio operator(WB4VBC), and was a privately licensed pilot. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Rosenbalm; father-in-law, George "Boot" Anderson. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Carol Rosenbalm; daughters, Laura Snoderly and husband Shane, Andrea Myers and husband Luke, Allison Slater and husband Wes; beloved grandchildren, Brett and Bryson Snoderly, Holly and Anderson Myers, Gordon, Bruce, Claudia, and Callie Slater; mother-in-law, Emma Grace Anderson; brothers, Dennis Rosenbalm and wife Margaret, Patrick Rosenbalm; sister, Sharon Rosenbalm; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patti and Wes Edmondson. The family will receive friends 5:00-6:30 PM Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow at 6:30 PM.

www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
