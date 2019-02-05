|
|
Michael E. Berry
Louisville, TN
Michael Edward Berry, age 37 of Louisville, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Michael was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. A graduate of Lenoir City High School. Michael was a "big orange" fan and loved UT Football and Basketball. He was employed as a manager with Rent a Centers, until his health declined. He is survived by his parents, Jimmy and Jeannie Berry, Lenoir City; brother, Chad Berry, Knoxville; sisters, April (Keith) Brown, Dayton, Amanda (Brian) Roberts, Spring City, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Services honoring and remembering Michael Berry will be held 7:00 PM Wednesday, Feb. 6th, McGill Click Chapel. Rev. Jeff Wallace officiating. Interment 1:30 PM Thursday, Feb. 7th in Watt Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 PM Wednesday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019