Michael Edward Norris Obituary
Knoxville - Michael Edward Norris, age 40, of Knoxville passed away January 26, 2020. Survivors include daughters, Stacy Swaney, Kayley Norris and Bailey Norris, parents, Darrell and Becky Norris, sister and brother-in-law Melissa and Mike Wilkerson, several other family members and loved ones. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday, January 29th at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. David Norris officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45 pm Thursday at Greenwood Cemetery for interment at 1 pm. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
