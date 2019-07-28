Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:45 PM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Knoxville - Michael H. Elmore, age 58 of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday July 25, 2019. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was the owner of All American Painting and Americlean. Preceded in death by his father Clarence B. Elmore, Jr. and his fur baby Benjie. Survivors, mother Mary Jane Elmore, sister Mary Jane Elmore, 2 nieces, close friends Armando and Maria and family and Dot Kee. Family and friends will meet 12:45 pm Monday, July 29, 2019 at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a graveside service at 1, Rev. Eddie Clabough officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Young-Williams Animal Center, 2301 Division St., Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. Family will receive friends 5 to 7 pm Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. On-line condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 28, 2019
