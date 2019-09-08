|
Michael Eugene Britt
Knoxville - Michael Eugene Britt, age 58, of Knoxville, TN passed away September 5, 2019. Michael is preceded in death by his wife Micki Mode Britt and grandson Michael Britt.
He is survived by his children Melissa Chapman, James Britt , Stephanie Holston, Shawn Campbell and Mekissa (Will) Bettis; grandchildren Haley, Noah, Lilly, Raegan, Maddie, Kylee, Bailey and Jesse; several brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends Monday, September 9th from 6-8pm with a funeral service at 8pm. Services will be held at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel 5301 Fountain Road, Knoxville, TN 37918. Gentry Griffey is honored to serve the Britt family and invites you to view and sign the online at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019