Michael Eugene Patterson
Michael Eugene Patterson died at home on November 4, 2019, at the age of 59. Mike died as he lived - filled with gratitude and lovingkindness, his keen sense of humor intact, and with settled peace of mind. Mike lacked nothing in life that he valued. He enjoyed the knowledge and love of the Lord Jesus, contentment in his daily life with his wife Sandy, joy in every age and stage of the lives of their three children, the sweetness and hilarity of their grandchildren, deep friendships out-numbering his years, the satisfaction of decades of meaningful work, unchangeable holiday and Pawleys Island traditions, and warm relationships with so many people - the fruit of living in the welcome familiarity of the same place for nearly forty years. Mike will be sorely missed by all because he rarely missed an opportunity to show love and to share laughter - he loved and laughed abundantly. And, if there was a project to be designed or built, a problem to be solved, whether at work or at home, Mike was on it - done!
Mike grew up in Tullahoma, Tennessee, where his parents, Jim and Weecy Patterson, still live. Mike came east to attend the University of Tennessee, graduated in 1981 with a degree in electrical engineering, and started his career at Lockwood Greene Engineers. Five years later he accepted an offer from KUB, where he worked happily and productively until his death.
Mike and Sandy Bills met at UTK and were married in 1981. They joined Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church in 1985, which remains their church home.
Mike and Sandy's family includes daughter Laura Lee and her husband Seth Starkey and their children, Sam, Charlie, and Betsy; son Drew Patterson and his partner Patrick D'Arcy; and son Hunter Patterson and his wife Kathryn and their son Mack.
In addition to Mike's parents, Mike and Sandy's extended family includes Mike's sister Jean and her husband Rusty Shearer, their two children and a son-in-law; his sister Jeannine and her husband James Lynn and their two children and a son-in-law; Sandy's parents, Sam and Nancy Bills; Sandy's brother Bo Bills and his wife Kelly and their three children, son-in-law, and grandson; and Sandy's sister Dana and her husband Tom Traylor and their five children, four daughters-in-law, and eleven grandchildren. Mike shared exceptionally close friendships with his extended family - stories upon stories of that love will continue to be told with laughter and with tears.
A service honoring Mike is Monday, November 11, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church. The family will greet guests following the service. A private graveside service with family will be at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church Historical Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be mailed to Knoxville Young Life, P.O. Box 647, Knoxville, TN 37901, or at knoxville.younglife.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019