Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Payne Avenue Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:30 PM
Payne Avenue Baptist Church;
Michael Eugene Tipton Sr.


1950 t - 2019
Michael Eugene Tipton Sr. Obituary
Michael Eugene Tipton, Sr.

Knoxville - Michael Eugene Tipton, Sr., born August 25, 1950 to Rufus Tipton and Cora Martin-McGhee passed away at home, October 5, 2019 at the age of 69.

Michael graduated from Gibbs High and retired from David's Tire Service Center on Rutledge Pike.

Preceded in death by parents; step father, James McGhee; brothers, Larry and Dwight Tipton, Theodore "Ted" Lyons, and James McGhee.

Survived by wife, Betty Louise Ewing-Tipton; daughter, Stephanie Tipton; son, Michael Eugene Tipton Jr.; brother, David "Butch" Lyons; sister, Betty (John) Lyons-Smith; step children, Angela Womble-Holmes, James M. Womble Jr., and Rochelle Womble, 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.

Family will receive friends, 5:00- 5:30 p.m., Friday at Payne Avenue Baptist Church; Celebration of Life, 5:30 p.m., Rev. Richard Brown, Officiating.

Arrangements by

JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
