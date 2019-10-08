|
|
Michael Eugene Tipton, Sr.
Knoxville - Michael Eugene Tipton, Sr., born August 25, 1950 to Rufus Tipton and Cora Martin-McGhee passed away at home, October 5, 2019 at the age of 69.
Michael graduated from Gibbs High and retired from David's Tire Service Center on Rutledge Pike.
Preceded in death by parents; step father, James McGhee; brothers, Larry and Dwight Tipton, Theodore "Ted" Lyons, and James McGhee.
Survived by wife, Betty Louise Ewing-Tipton; daughter, Stephanie Tipton; son, Michael Eugene Tipton Jr.; brother, David "Butch" Lyons; sister, Betty (John) Lyons-Smith; step children, Angela Womble-Holmes, James M. Womble Jr., and Rochelle Womble, 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.
Family will receive friends, 5:00- 5:30 p.m., Friday at Payne Avenue Baptist Church; Celebration of Life, 5:30 p.m., Rev. Richard Brown, Officiating.
Arrangements by
JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019