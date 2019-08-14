Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
Arden, NC
Inurnment
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Lewis Memorial Park
415 Beaverdam Road
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC - Michael Evan Burke, 84, passed away August 10, 2019, in Asheville, NC. Mike was a loving husband and father, devoted brother, loyal friend, and active community volunteer. He made friends everywhere he went, had a wonderful sense of humor, loved playing and watching golf, and was a movie aficionado.

Mike was a veteran of the United States Army and a graduate of Mars Hill College. In 1972, he earned a Masters of Arts in College Teaching from the University of Tennessee, Department of History, and he retired from teaching Social Studies at Farragut Middle School, Knox County Schools.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Marthann Coleman Burke. He is survived by daughter Catherine Burke Rains and husband Cal, Asheville, NC; daughter Marshall Burke Barton and husband Tom, Duluth, GA; son John David Burke and wife Katie, Montgomery, AL; daughter Becky Doolittle, Binghamton, NY; and daughter Heather Hanna, Barneveld, NY; ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Mike was a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church, Arden, North Carolina, and he regularly volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at St. Barnabas, the Welcome Table at Skyland United Methodist Church, and the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 109 Crescent Hill Drive, Arden, North Carolina 28704, at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019, with a reception at the Church following the services. In lieu of flowers, Mike asked that donations be made to , Memphis, Tennessee, St. Barnabas Catholic Church, or Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian in Arden, NC is assisting the family and the memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
