Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:30 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Michael F. Farrell Obituary
Michael F. Farrell

Knoxville - Michael F. Farrell, JD, age 75, passed away on Friday, August 2nd at Parkwest Hospital. He was a member of the Knoxville Bridge Club and the New Hampshire Bar Association. He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael Farrell, Sr. and Sally Ferris. He is survived by his wife, Betty Ann Farrell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom and wife, Peggy, Paul and wife, Joanne; sisters and brothers-in-law, Janet Hendrick and husband, Phillip, Ann Difilippo and husband, Adam; as well as ten nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 4:30 - 5:30 pm on Wednesday, August 7 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. A memorial gathering will follow at 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Mike's name to Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 27478, Knoxville, TN 37927. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
