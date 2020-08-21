1/1
Michael Ford Roberts
Michael Ford Roberts

Sevierville - Roberts, Michael Ford, 73, of Sevierville, passed away August 20, 2020. He was born and raised in Knoxville and attended Inskip Elementary and Central High School of Knoxville. After enlisting in the Navy and serving his country during the Vietnam War, he returned to go into law enforcement and work as an officer for Knoxville City Police Department, then later Pigeon Forge Police Department. Progressing in his career, Mike worked as a federal agent for The Department of Energy in Oak Ridge, TN. After his retirement, he became a real estate broker. He loved all things music, guitars, and Harley Davidson. Mike was a devout believer in God and member at West Side Baptist Temple.

He was preceded in death by parents Tommy & Dorothy Roberts. Mike leaves behind wife Pamela Welch Wolfenbarger; son & daughter-in-law, Tommy & Kristie Roberts of Maryville; daughter & son-in-law Julie & Nicholas Solon of Richmond, Kentucky; grandchildren, Cole, Thomas, Eli, & Emma Roberts and August & Eleanor Solon; sister, Judy Sharp; step-children, Sabrina Wolfenbarger & Baron Wolfenbarger; step-granddaughter, Kacie Wilson; nieces & nephews; and his constant companions, Lucky and Leah, his Golden Retrievers.

Special Thanks to Kindred Home Care and nurses Melinda, Cassie, and Elmer; Avalon Hospice; Silver Angels; and Dr. Ivy Hardon for seeing to Mike's care and helping Mike stay in his home while he struggled with his health. Also, Tom Morrissey and wife Karon, friends and neighbors who were always there to support Mike with a listening ear, a helping hand, and enduring friendship.

The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel, Knoxville, with a 2:00pm graveside service to follow at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Mike Earl officiating. Grandsons & nephews are to be pallbearers.

The family requests donations to be made to the Golden Retriever Rescue of your choice.

Gentry Griffey is honored to serve the Roberts Family






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
