Michael Gardner Brenner
Knoxville, TN - After a long battle with illnesses, Michael Gardner Brenner, age 81, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 12, 2020 at home with his wife by his side.
He was born June 26, 1938 in Quincy, Illinois, the son of the late Helen Rogers Brenner MacMenamin and Dr. Frank T. Brenner. He is preceded in death by his brother F. Rogers Brenner. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Heidi Keller Brenner; niece Kristine A. Keller; nephew, Talmadge (Kim) Brenner; and niece Jolie (Johnny) Smith.
A memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Knoxville, TN. Burial will follow in Quincy, Illinois.
Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865) 6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020