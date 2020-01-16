|
Michael "Shane" Garner
Philadelphia - Michael "Shane" Garner, age 42 of Philadelphia, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was a deacon, teacher, and member of Jackson's Chapel Baptist Church. He was always ready to do the Lord's work. He was an engineer at Protomet Manufacturing in Oak Ridge for many years. Shane loved his family, friends, job, church, bicycling, outdoors, and hiking. But nothing compared to the love he had for God. He loved to study and teach God's word. If Shane could tell you one thing, it would be that it's not about me, it ALL about Christ. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elmer "Bunk" Garner and Katie Garner and maternal grandparents, Bill and Betty Ward. He is survived by his wife, Susan Garner; children, Alexis Woods and husband, Hunter, and Addison Garner; grandchild, Levi Shane Woods; parents, Terry and Martha Garner; and sister, Amanda Grubb and husband, Brad. Romans 1:16 - KJV: "For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to everyone that believeth; to the Jew first, and also, to the Greek." The family will receive friends 3pm - 6pm Saturday, January18, 2020 at Vonore Baptist Church 714 Church Street, Vonore, TN 37885. The funeral service will be at 6pm, following the visitation. Graveside service will be 2pm Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Union Fork Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Jackson's Chapel Baptist Church P.O. Box 68, Philadelphia, TN 37846. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is serving the Garner family. www.loudonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020