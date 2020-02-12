Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM
Episcopal Church of the Ascension
800 Northshore Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Michael Geoffrey Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Michael Geoffrey Johnson Obituary
Dr. Michael Geoffrey Johnson

Knoxville - Professor Emeritus of Psychology, Dr. Michael Geoffrey Johnson, 76, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at home in Knoxville. He joined the University of Tennessee faculty in 1968 and served until his retirement in 2001.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm, Friday, February 21, at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 800 Northshore Drive with the Rev. Christopher Hogin officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Mike graduated from Carleton College at Northfield, MN and received his Masters and Ph.D. from The John Hopkins University at Baltimore, MD. While a full-time faculty member at the University of Tennessee, he earned a Law degree, reflecting his research interest in legal expertise.

The son of Allen Dale Johnson and Viola Sather Johnson, Mike was born in Minneapolis, MN. Survivors include his wife, Esther, and their son, Gregory; a nephew, a niece, a great-nephew and three great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Mary Lee Peterson.

Memorials may be directed to the organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -