Dr. Michael Geoffrey Johnson
Knoxville - Professor Emeritus of Psychology, Dr. Michael Geoffrey Johnson, 76, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at home in Knoxville. He joined the University of Tennessee faculty in 1968 and served until his retirement in 2001.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm, Friday, February 21, at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 800 Northshore Drive with the Rev. Christopher Hogin officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Mike graduated from Carleton College at Northfield, MN and received his Masters and Ph.D. from The John Hopkins University at Baltimore, MD. While a full-time faculty member at the University of Tennessee, he earned a Law degree, reflecting his research interest in legal expertise.
The son of Allen Dale Johnson and Viola Sather Johnson, Mike was born in Minneapolis, MN. Survivors include his wife, Esther, and their son, Gregory; a nephew, a niece, a great-nephew and three great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Mary Lee Peterson.
Memorials may be directed to the organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020