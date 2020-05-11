Services
Michael George Colicchio


1930 - 2020
Michael George Colicchio Obituary
Michael George Colicchio

Michael George Colicchio born October 21, 1930, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Jefferson Park Nursing Home in Dandridge. He was a member of The Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Jefferson City.

He was a Korean War Veteran having served in the United States Army.

Preceded in death by his parents, Anthony & Josephine Legreco Colicchio.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Brown Colicchio, sister, Connie Fay Brady of Charlotte, N.C.

Sons, Thomas (Sabra) Colicchio, Michael (Rose) Colicchio of Anaheim, California, Timothy (Jen) Colicchio of Anaheim Hills, California, daughters, Patricia (Bill) Boatright of Orange, California, Barbara (John) Russo of Yorba Linda, California, Lisa (Barry) Reitman of Encino, California.

Grandchildren, Tony, Erin, Joey, Katie, John, Emily and Isabella, great-grandson, Evan.

There will be a funeral mass at a later date.

In lieu of flowers you may contribute to The Holy Trinity Catholic Church 475 N. Hwy 92 P O Box 304 Jefferson City, Tn. 37760 or to Honor Air Knoxville P O Box 12990 Knoxville, Tn. 37912

Alder Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 11 to May 12, 2020
