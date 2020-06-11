Michael Harrison Manrod
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Harrison Manrod

Knoxville - Michael Harrison Manrod, age 28 of Knoxville passed into eternal life unexpectedly on June 5, 2020, due to complications from long term epilepsy. Our beloved "Uncle Mike" was preceeded in death by his father, William Earnest Manrod III in 2008. He is survived by mother, Courtney Anne Manrod; brothers, William Ehren Manrod and wife Colleen, Mathew Philip Manrod and wife Jennifer; sister, Amy Leigh Pennoyer and husband Chip; seven nieces and nephews; grandmother Marian J. McLeod, aunts, uncle and dear friends. Michael was a lifelong parishioner of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Oak Ridge, TN. He attended St. Mary's Catholic School and graduated from Knoxville Catholic High School in 2010, lettering in ice hockey. He attended New York University and the University of Tennessee where his studies focused on psychology and social work, with the goal of applying his education to help others. Michael later discovered his true calling, cooking, and was excited to be accepted into the Culinary Institute of America for Fall Semester 2020. Michael heroically battled a lifetime of health challenges. His wit and sense of humor revealed a genuine concern for others that complimented his passion for history. Michael was deeply loved by his family and friends. A memorial service and celebration of Michael's life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Ronald McDonald House Charities or the Epilepsy Foundation of East Tennessee. His family gives sincere thanks for the outpouring of love during this difficult time and finds great comfort knowing Michael is at peace. This end is a new beginning.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home
1017 Turnpike
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 483-4341
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved