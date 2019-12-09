Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Michael Houston Lambert

Michael Houston Lambert Obituary
Michael Houston Lambert

Knoxville - Michael Houston Lambert, a lifetime resident of Knoxville, passed away on November 28, 2019 after a lengthy battle with his health. Mike was a gifted musician and possessed a beautiful spirit. He was talented from a young age when he surprised everyone, including himself, by getting a lead role at the Clarence Brown Theater after he tagged along with some friends to the auditions. He was also cast in another role later. He enjoyed playing the guitar and made some wonderful worship music over the years. Mike will be missed.

Mike was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Anne Wayland Lambert. He is survived by his devoted father, Walter Lambert as well as other extended family. According to his wishes, there will be a private Interment and no public service. In his memory, please do an act of kindness and consider a donation to clarencebrowntheatre.com/support-us/donate/ or 1115 Volunteer Blvd, 206 McClung Tower, Knoxville, TN 37916 . Rose Mortuary, Mann Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Lambert family and invites you to sign their online guestbook at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
