|
|
Michael John Morris
Powell, TN
Michael John Morris, age 77, went to be with the Lord on February 25, 2019. He was a Chaplin with the Knox County Sheriff's Department until his health started to decline. He was a member of Fairhavens Baptist Church. He was a member of Powell Masonic Lodge #582, Inskip Lions Club, American Legion post #0212, and Veteran of Foreign Wars. He was also a Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. Michael was a proud Army Veteran of the Korean War. He retired as a Steamfitter from the Local 438 in Baltimore, Maryland. Preceded in death by parents Carl and Hazel Morris; and infant sister Christy Morris. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Joyce Morris; children Anthony (Kim) Morris, Ricky Morris, Cheryl (Chris) Castellaw, and Michele (Tim) Davis; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister Wendy (Mark) Perkins of Baltimore, Maryland; and nephews Richard (Dani) Rivera and sons, and Christian Rivera. Family will receive friends Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 5:00pm- 7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a memorial service to follow starting at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family has request that memorial donations be made to the Powell Masonic Lodge #582. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019