Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Resources
Michael John Morris

Michael John Morris Obituary
Michael John Morris

Powell, TN

Michael John Morris, age 77, went to be with the Lord on February 25, 2019. He was a Chaplin with the Knox County Sheriff's Department until his health started to decline. He was a member of Fairhavens Baptist Church. He was a member of Powell Masonic Lodge #582, Inskip Lions Club, American Legion post #0212, and Veteran of Foreign Wars. He was also a Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. Michael was a proud Army Veteran of the Korean War. He retired as a Steamfitter from the Local 438 in Baltimore, Maryland. Preceded in death by parents Carl and Hazel Morris; and infant sister Christy Morris. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Joyce Morris; children Anthony (Kim) Morris, Ricky Morris, Cheryl (Chris) Castellaw, and Michele (Tim) Davis; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister Wendy (Mark) Perkins of Baltimore, Maryland; and nephews Richard (Dani) Rivera and sons, and Christian Rivera. Family will receive friends Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 5:00pm- 7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a memorial service to follow starting at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family has request that memorial donations be made to the Powell Masonic Lodge #582. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019
