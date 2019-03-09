|
Michael Joseph "Mike" Plummer
Knoxville, TN
Michael Joseph Plummer "Mike", age 80, of Knoxville passed away on February 1, 2019, at his home following a short illness.
Mike was formerly of DeGraff and Cleveland, OH; Bowie MD; and Rancho Palos Verdes, CA; He received his Bachelor's degree from Fenn College, Cleveland, OH and Master's degree from Catholic University of America, Washington, DC. He was employed at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Whiteoak, MD and at Northrup Corporation, Rancho Palos Verde, CA. Mike was an avid supporter of all things scientific, particularly the Univ. of TN Science Forum; He enjoyed travel; classical and jazz music; playing pinochle and amateur ping-pong; walking his, (and others') dogs. Mike considered himself to have been very fortunate in his life; he was appreciative of his loved ones, his career and his favorite pre-dinner cocktail: a glass of Tanqueray on the rocks with 2 slices of lime!
Mike is preceded in death by his wife, Cody Nogle Plummer; daughter, Suzanne Plummer; son, John Joseph Plummer and parents, Max Plummer and Ruth Weller Plummer; niece and husband, Nancy (Plummer) and Ben Roman.
Mike is survived by his wife, Katherine DeBiase Wasmund; brother and sister-in-law, Max David Plummer (Janet Johnston) of Saint Louis, MO; nieces, Beth Plummer (Gary) Friday of St. Louis, and Bambi McCarty of Maryville; nephews, Kevin (Michelle) Helsel and Kevin McCarty; step-granddaughter, Ashley Robeson of Knoxville; step-daughter Caroline Wasmund of Knoxville; step-son Tommy (Rebecca Neely)Wasmund of Atlanta, GA; special friends, Sandra McLean, Washington, DC and Vicki & Dave Brandt of Knoxville.
A Celebration of Mike's and John's lives will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 16th at the Click Funeral Home's Milestones Event Center, Farragut, TN
In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to one of the following: University of Tennessee Science Forum; Alzheimers', TN; Knox County TN Humane Society
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019