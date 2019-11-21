Services
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
111 Hinton Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37917
Knoxville - Kirrman, Michael Karl, 68, passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by parents Lyle & Laura Kirrman and brother Pat. He is survived by wife, Lisa Marie and children, Matthew (Allison), Marissa, Michael, brother Donnie, sister Kathy (Eddie), nephew Craig (Stefanie), niece Julie (Eric) and several great-nieces & nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7pm on Monday, 11/25/19, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church followed by a rosary at 7:00p with Fr. McNeeley.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2019
