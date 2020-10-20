Michael Kelly Elrod
Knoxville - Michael Kelly Elrod 62 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Michael enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors. He was an avid fan of The University of Tennessee sports as well as watching NASCAR. Preceded in death by parents, Andrew and Frances Elrod. Survived by sisters, Andrea Claxton and Nancy (Earl) Bridges; brother, Wesley (Dona) Elrod; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and a host of friends. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com