Michael Kevin "Mike" Delius

Michael Kevin "Mike" Delius Obituary
Michael "Mike" Kevin Delius

Seymour, TN

Michael "Mike" Kevin Delius, age 52 of Seymour, TN passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Mike graduated from Seymour High School in 1984. He had a heart of gold and a soul full of kind heartedness. His

laughter was so contagious, and he had a personality like no other. Mike loved his co-workers at his long time job at Wyndham Resorts. Mike truly will be missed by family and many friends that he had made over the years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mildred Delius; and brother, Robert Delius. His survivors include: brother, Rick Delius and girlfriend Chelsea Caughron; niece, Brittany Delius; special niece and nephew, Mandy Finchum and husband David, and Chris Lonas; uncle, BJ Delius; aunts, Dora Ward and Doris Delius; and

special cousins, Bryan (Summer) Delius, and Jill (Mark) Koontz. We have lost a compassionate friend, but Mike accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior so therefore our devastating loss is Heaven's priceless gain.-Philippians 3:8. Funeral service 7 PM Thursday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Pastor Michael Koontz officiating. Interment 11 AM Friday at Knob Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Thursday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
