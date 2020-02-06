|
Michael Kevin Silence
Knoxville - Michael Kevin Silence, 62, of Knoxville, TN left this life on February 5, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side. Michael was born October 31, 1957 in Kokomo, IN, the son of William L. and Nerita Kay (Eaton) Silence.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne, and daughter McKinley. Also surviving are two brothers and sisters-in-law Greg and Jennifer Silence, Cincinnati, OH, and Brian and Dorinda Silence, San Diego, CA, and brothers-in-law Michael Carter, Greensboro, NC and Chris Carter and wife Karen, Yellville, AK. Michael's parents and his in-laws, Frank and Jane Carter, preceded him in death.
Mike was a graduate of the distinguished Ernie Pyle School of Journalism at Indiana University with a double major in English and Journalism and a member of the Delta Chi Fraternity. He was Managing Editor of the Indiana Daily Student, Indiana University's nationally acclaimed student newspaper. After graduation and an internship in Colorado Springs, he went to work as a reporter at the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Assuming many roles at the paper, he was a columnist, Editorial Page assistant and the paper's flagship blogger penning the popular "No Silence Here" blog. As his career took off, he became one of the most knowledgeable and respected political journalists in the state of Tennessee. He won numerous journalistic awards including Tennessee Top 10 blogger, Nashville Business Journal; Society of Professional Journalists' Golden Press Card; and the Golden Quill Award for outstanding education writing and news reporting from the Tennessee School Boards Association. Mike spent his entire 30-year journalism career at the News-Sentinel and retired from the newspaper in 2011.
Mike was a devoted father and exceptionally proud of his beloved daughter, McKinley, a talented young artist and dancer. Mike was especially fond of sharing stories and photos of his daughter's on-stage dance performances on Facebook.
He was a lifelong fan of Indiana University basketball, and his decades as a Knoxville resident saw Mike become an enthusiastic follower of the University of Tennessee Vols, as well.
Visitation for friends and family will be held Sunday February 9, 2020 from 4 - 6pm ET at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020