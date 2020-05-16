|
Michael L. Braden
Maynardville - Michael L. Braden, 71, of Maynardville, TN, died at Tennova North Medical Center on May 15, 2020. Michael was a kind and humble man who was devoted to his family. He was salutatorian of the Horace Maynard HS class of 1967 and worked for 40 years at Rock Tenn. Mike is survived by his mother, Oleva Maddox Braden; sister, Sandra Jelf; brother, Johnny Mack Braden; and sister Barbara (Steve) Chandler. He is also survived by his nephew, Gregory S. (Joanna) Jelf and children, Sophia and Ian; niece, Tonya M. Jelf and daughter, Joanna; and niece, Candace (Travis) Russell and daughters, Abigail, Molly, and Caitlyn. He is preceded in death by his father, Mack R. Braden and brother-in-law, Samuel Jelf. At Mike's request, a private celebration of life will be held on the family farm and a tree will be planted in his honor. Condolence cards and letters remembering Mike can be mailed to Mike's mother and the Braden family at 7776 Charmwood Way, Knoxville, TN 37938. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East TN Children's Hospital in memory of Michael. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2020