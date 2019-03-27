Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eastwood Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Eastwood Baptist Church
Knoxville, TN

Michael Leroy Taylor, age 57, of Knoxville died suddenly Thursday, March 21, 2019. Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents, Shirley and Donald Taylor: brothers, Donnie Taylor and Ronnie Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife Kristi Delaney Taylor; children, Michael (Jeniffer) Taylor, Ronnie (Makisha) Taylor, Jonathan (Brooke) Taylor; John Stinnett, Chris (Carrie) Chandler; grandchildren, Dylan, Janessa, Zavier, Kendra; brother, Arnold Taylor; sister, Sharon (Charles) Breeden and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The Family will receive friends Friday, March 29, 2019 at Eastwood Baptist Church from 6pm to 7pm with funeral services to follow at 7, officiated by Rev. Mike Sledge.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
