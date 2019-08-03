|
Michael Leroy Valentine
Riverside, CA - Michael Leroy Valentine departed this life, July 22, 2019 in California.
Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Velma Winton Valentine, brothers; Richard, George, James, and Gerald Valentine.
He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Lynn Coffman Valentine; sons, Kenneth, and David Valentine; stepson, Thomas (Amber) Coffman; step-daughter, Jocelyn (Ruben) Araos, 5 grandchildren; aunt, Eunice Valentine; uncle, Albert Winton, and many other family and friends to include, devoted friend, Theotis (Jonita) Robinson Jr. and cousin, Dorothea Parker.
Family will receive friends Saturday August 3, 2019, 10:00-12:00 noon at Tillman Riverside Mortuary, 2874 Tenth Street Riverside, CA 92507; funeral services, 12:00 noon.
Interment, Knoxville National Cemetery at a later date.
Announcement by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 3, 2019