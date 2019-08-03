Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tillman Riverside Mortuary
2874 Tenth Street
Riverside, CA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Tillman Riverside Mortuary
Michael Leroy Valentine Obituary
Michael Leroy Valentine

Riverside, CA - Michael Leroy Valentine departed this life, July 22, 2019 in California.

Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Velma Winton Valentine, brothers; Richard, George, James, and Gerald Valentine.

He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Lynn Coffman Valentine; sons, Kenneth, and David Valentine; stepson, Thomas (Amber) Coffman; step-daughter, Jocelyn (Ruben) Araos, 5 grandchildren; aunt, Eunice Valentine; uncle, Albert Winton, and many other family and friends to include, devoted friend, Theotis (Jonita) Robinson Jr. and cousin, Dorothea Parker.

Family will receive friends Saturday August 3, 2019, 10:00-12:00 noon at Tillman Riverside Mortuary, 2874 Tenth Street Riverside, CA 92507; funeral services, 12:00 noon.

Interment, Knoxville National Cemetery at a later date.

Announcement by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 3, 2019
