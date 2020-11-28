1/1
Michael Loveday
Michael Loveday

Knoxville - Michael J. Loveday, Sr. age 67 of Knoxville, passed away November 27, 2020. Mike was a deacon and member of New Fellowship Baptist Church. He worked at Pepsi Cola for 38 years. Preceded in death by son, Michael "Mickey" Loveday, Jr.; parents, Edd and Evelyn Loveday; brother, Ernie Loveday. Survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Carol Loveday; daughter, Christy Loveday; daughter-in-law, Lori Loveday; grandchildren, Chris, Misty, Jadyn and Kyler Rice and Gage and Colton Lee; brother, Peanut Loveday; sisters, Becky Devin and Patsy Rosenbalm. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Monday at Byrd's Chapel Cemetery for a 1 pm graveside service. Rev. Wayne Lay officiating. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Byrd's Chapel Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 28, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
