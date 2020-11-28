Michael Loveday
Knoxville - Michael J. Loveday, Sr. age 67 of Knoxville, passed away November 27, 2020. Mike was a deacon and member of New Fellowship Baptist Church. He worked at Pepsi Cola for 38 years. Preceded in death by son, Michael "Mickey" Loveday, Jr.; parents, Edd and Evelyn Loveday; brother, Ernie Loveday. Survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Carol Loveday; daughter, Christy Loveday; daughter-in-law, Lori Loveday; grandchildren, Chris, Misty, Jadyn and Kyler Rice and Gage and Colton Lee; brother, Peanut Loveday; sisters, Becky Devin and Patsy Rosenbalm. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Monday at Byrd's Chapel Cemetery for a 1 pm graveside service. Rev. Wayne Lay officiating. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
