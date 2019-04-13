|
Michael Lyndon Hicks
Knoxville, TN
Michael Lyndon Hicks - age 55, August 30, 1963 - April 7, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Mike was an amazing father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will always be remembered as a fun-loving and big-hearted teddy bear to all who knew him. His generosity to all was evident by his willingness to always give of his time and resources. His talents as a heat and air
technician earned him many friends and co-workers that will miss him. Preceded in death by sister, Karen L. Hicks;
brothers, Allen L. Hicks and Richard D. Hicks. Survived by mother, Lorraine A. Hicks; daughters, Tiffany Lawson (Michael), Da'Myia Murphy; son, Michael Smith (Darrian Grubb); grandson, Michael Jr. and Matthew Lawson; brother, Paul Hicks (Diane); sisters, Susie Hicks, Cindy Hicks, Connie Smith (Tim Jackson), Ann Davidson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. The family will receive friends 5:30-7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at West Haven Baptist Church, 5651 Matlock Drive, followed by the memorial service at 7:00 PM. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 13, 2019