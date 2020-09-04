Michael Malek
Knoxville - Michael Warren Malek, a graduate of the University of Tennessee and former teacher, restaurant manager, and public-access show host, passed on August 30, 2020, in Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, TN. He was 72.
Michael, born in Bronx, NY, was the son of the late Zachary Irving and Ruth Spring Malek.
He was preceded in death by brothers Stephen and Glen Malek of Bronx, NY, and by his loving wife, Judith Lynn "Judy" O'Kelley Malek, of Chattanooga, TN, with whom he will forever be united.
A lifelong sports fan, one of his earliest memories was hearing the ending of the Don Larsen perfect game on the radio. Michael spent many days of his youth at Yankee Stadium, the Polo Grounds, and Madison Square Garden. In his later years, he enjoyed trips to Sanibel, FL; San Antonio, TX; and the Great Smoky Mountains. He always enjoyed helping others and discussing politics or current events.
Michael is survived by three sons: Mark Malek in Greenville, TN, Andrew Malek in Dunwoody, GA, and Adam Malek in Knoxville, TN; two brothers: David Malek in Monticello, NY, and Jerry Malek and his wife, Carol, in Bethel, NY; and a niece and nephews.
Graveside funeral services were held September 4, 2020 at the New Jewish Cemetery, Knoxville, TN, officiated by Rabbi Yossi.
Memorials may be made in Michael's name to a charity of your choice
.