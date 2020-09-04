1/1
Michael Malek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Malek

Knoxville - Michael Warren Malek, a graduate of the University of Tennessee and former teacher, restaurant manager, and public-access show host, passed on August 30, 2020, in Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, TN. He was 72.

Michael, born in Bronx, NY, was the son of the late Zachary Irving and Ruth Spring Malek.

He was preceded in death by brothers Stephen and Glen Malek of Bronx, NY, and by his loving wife, Judith Lynn "Judy" O'Kelley Malek, of Chattanooga, TN, with whom he will forever be united.

A lifelong sports fan, one of his earliest memories was hearing the ending of the Don Larsen perfect game on the radio. Michael spent many days of his youth at Yankee Stadium, the Polo Grounds, and Madison Square Garden. In his later years, he enjoyed trips to Sanibel, FL; San Antonio, TX; and the Great Smoky Mountains. He always enjoyed helping others and discussing politics or current events.

Michael is survived by three sons: Mark Malek in Greenville, TN, Andrew Malek in Dunwoody, GA, and Adam Malek in Knoxville, TN; two brothers: David Malek in Monticello, NY, and Jerry Malek and his wife, Carol, in Bethel, NY; and a niece and nephews.

Graveside funeral services were held September 4, 2020 at the New Jewish Cemetery, Knoxville, TN, officiated by Rabbi Yossi.

Memorials may be made in Michael's name to a charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved